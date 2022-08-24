Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $420.91

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 420.91 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.32). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 437 ($5.28), with a volume of 5,845,116 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,288.00.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Aviva

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Insiders have bought a total of 20,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,378 over the last ninety days.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.