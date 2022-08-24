aWSB (aWSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,753.02

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $80,753.02 and $230.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.21 or 0.00060834 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
