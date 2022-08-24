AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

AXAHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.