Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $89,300.51 and approximately $23,091.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

