B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$35,319.20 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.39. 2,302,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,706. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

