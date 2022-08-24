Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,251.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $464,289.22 and approximately $9,251.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
