Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,029,819 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 528,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,594. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

