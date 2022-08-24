Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 75,478 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,054,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 22.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,856,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

