Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $645,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average of $174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

