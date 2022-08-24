Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Zoetis worth $703,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

