Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.16

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $17.50. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 4,212 shares traded.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
