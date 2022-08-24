Bankless DAO Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Bankless DAO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $11,706.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
Bankless DAO Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
