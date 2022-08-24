Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $31,005.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

