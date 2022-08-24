BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUYGet Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 2,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About BDO Unibank

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

Featured Stories

