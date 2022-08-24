BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 2,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.