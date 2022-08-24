Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 19.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 1,029,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,598,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

