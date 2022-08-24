Bee Token (BGC) Price Hits $0.0076

Bee Token (BGC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Bee Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $663,093.10 and approximately $493,840.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

