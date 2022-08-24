Bella Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $21.64 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003450 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.