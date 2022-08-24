Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.