Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,690. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

