Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

