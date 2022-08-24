Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO traded down GBX 109 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,936 ($59.64). 1,864,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 537.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,895.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,439.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

