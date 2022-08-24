Binemon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $712,462.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

