BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.69. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 7,426 shares.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 94.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.