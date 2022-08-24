Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $89,059.12 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

