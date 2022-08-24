Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 254,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 254,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $2,989,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,680,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,114,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $2,047,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 1,371,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,922. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 167,939 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.