BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

WST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.