BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

FDLO stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 14,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,389. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

