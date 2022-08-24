BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 168,606 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,606 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 9.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after buying an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,474. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.