BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $160.53. 11,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

