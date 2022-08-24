BMS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.70. 6,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,254. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

