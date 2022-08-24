BMS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

