BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,889 shares of company stock valued at $42,204,997. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,296.32. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

