BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in HEICO by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. 998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,474. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.