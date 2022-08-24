BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 539.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 215,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,153. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.64.

