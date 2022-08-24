Boothe Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for 1.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 371,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 10,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,737. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.