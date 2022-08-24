Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for about 5.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 36,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,632. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

