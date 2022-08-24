Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $4.98 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 642,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,650,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

