Boston Family Office LLC Buys 241 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

