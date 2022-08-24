Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 59,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,662. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

