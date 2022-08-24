Boston Family Office LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.56. 2,222,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

