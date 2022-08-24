Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,419,146 shares trading hands.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of £8.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

