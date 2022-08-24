BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.94 million. BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,989. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

