Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $11.85. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 4,980 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

