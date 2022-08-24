Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

