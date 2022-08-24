Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,573. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

