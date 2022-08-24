Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $189.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,623 shares of company stock valued at $80,473,450 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.