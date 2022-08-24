Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. 20,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.