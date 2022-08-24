Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $21.01. Canfor shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Canfor Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

