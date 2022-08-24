carVertical Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $54,399.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars.

