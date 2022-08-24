Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Casper has a total market cap of $172.14 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.
Casper Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,097,304,736 coins and its circulating supply is 5,735,838,226 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
