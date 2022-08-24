Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Casper has a total market cap of $172.14 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,097,304,736 coins and its circulating supply is 5,735,838,226 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.